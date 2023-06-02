WoW!!! This home has it all and is ready for new owners. It has been professionally landscaped with front and rear sod, accent rocks, fully fenced. This open concept single level plan features, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1550 sq ft, luxury vinyl plank, low pile carpet in the bedrooms, quartz counter tops, double vanities in the guest and master bath, fully tiled showers, modern farm house accents such as cabinet door pulls and lighting, vaulted ceilings, four burner gas cooktop/electric oven, loads of storage, light and bright, 2 car finished garage with trim, close to shopping, resturants, and the South Hills!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $379,900
