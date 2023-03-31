Quality built home by Josh Ruf Custom Homes. This 1550 sqft, 4 bed, 2 bath, two car garage home is located on a spacious residential lot. This home includes custom cabinets, granite countertops , full tile backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main areas, carpet in bedrooms, covered patio, and more. The exterior will be painted a beautiful white with stone accents. Located in the newer desired Heritage Farms Subdivision, this home is waiting for an owner to put their touches on it and call it home! This quality home is nearing completion, photos will be updated with its progress. Call with any questions or to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $374,900
