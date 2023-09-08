Beautiful brand new home nestled in the highly sought after Heritage Farms Subd. Close to schools, shopping and recreation, it's the perfect place for you to hang your hat! This spacious house has three large bedrooms and a master suite with a walk-in closet to die for. Contact myself or your agent to view this great property! Possible lease with option to purchase.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The state’s superintendents overruled the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, voting to use a proposed plan that make…
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
"By inter-seeding you get that forage up and going."
A 72-year-old Hailey man told police the shooting victim was always sitting in his car using his phone.
Betty Pastoor enjoyed entering flowers and produce at the fair, and she and her husband helped pave the way for building