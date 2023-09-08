Hello Gorgeous! This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath New Construction Home is awaiting it's new owners. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan, a stunning kitchen with new appliances, a large island, and a walk in pantry. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities and built in shelving. Well proportioned rooms allow plenty of space for your family to spread out and feel right at home. This stunning home won't last long, make an appointment for your own private tour.