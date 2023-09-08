Hello Gorgeous! This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath New Construction Home is awaiting it's new owners. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan, a stunning kitchen with new appliances, a large island, and a walk in pantry. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities and built in shelving. Well proportioned rooms allow plenty of space for your family to spread out and feel right at home. This stunning home won't last long, make an appointment for your own private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The state’s superintendents overruled the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, voting to use a proposed plan that make…
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
"By inter-seeding you get that forage up and going."
A 72-year-old Hailey man told police the shooting victim was always sitting in his car using his phone.
Betty Pastoor enjoyed entering flowers and produce at the fair, and she and her husband helped pave the way for building