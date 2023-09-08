1 year old single level home built by Payne Construction in great Kimberly location. Close to elementary school and only a short commute to Twin Falls. This split bedroom floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 1500sqft. Gorgeous kitchen with island features white cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, gas range and refrigerator. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings opens to the kitchen and dining areas. Large master bedroom offers tray ceilings and walk-in closet. LVP flooring throughout home. Fully finished and insulated 2 car garage. Fully fenced backyard with vinyl fencing on a large corner lot with sprinkler system and humongous RV parking area for all your toys. Move in ready!!!