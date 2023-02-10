This home is situated on a larger corner lot with plenty of room to extra fencing for RV parking on the North side. You'll love the inviting covered front porch that leads to this single level home featuring a large living room with vaulted ceilings, 3 guest bedrooms plus guest bath, primary suite with walk-in closet and private bath, and kitchen that has rich cabinets with breakfast bar and corner pantry. Out back you'll enjoy the fenced yard with sprinkler system and sand box/garden area. Attached 2 car garage is a bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested
LM Meats is a new beef ranch that started up in the last few months and is ready to help take stress off of farmers who can’t find availabilit…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.
Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.