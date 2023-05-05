The Perfect Package Of Space, Style and Comfort. This 2813 sqft proposed modern floorpan boast all the charm and amenities you can ask for. This luxurious design offers 4 beds, 3.5 baths, oversized 3 car garage with, and sits on 1.010 of an acre in the highly desired gated and private New Haven Subdivision. With stone and stucco on the exterior, along with a luxurious carport at the entrance will leave you in awe. The interior has all the swagger with vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, luxury oversized tile, granite countertops, custom cabinets and so much more. Bring your own builder or have the ability to choose the final finishes. If you are looking for that perfect home, look no further.