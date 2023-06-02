Welcome to The Emerson - a brand-new 4-bedroom, 3-bath home that boasts luxury, comfort, and exceptional quality. This home is a true gem located in Ballard's Way subdivision. As you step inside, you'll be greeted with a stunning open-concept living space that flows seamlessly, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and entertaining. The custom cabinets and quartz/granite countertops in the kitchen are a perfect addition to the premium appliances. The home is filled with natural light that highlights the beauty of each space, giving an airy and cozy feel. The master suite boasts a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet, providing the ultimate relaxation and comfort. This beautiful home is built with exceptional quality and modern design elements like luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer lighting, and a large porch in the front for enjoying the neighborhood.