Come see this new home with beautiful finishes including: hard wood floors, granite countertops, knotty Alder doors, covered outdoor kitchen with zen garden, hot tub hook ups, large 2 card garage with additional RV bay, 2nd floor outdoor balcony on a large corner lot. This home is perfect for hosting family parties or getting together with friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $989,000
