This home has a farmhouse feel and luxury features! Step into a grand entryway with beautiful tile floors, custom trim and a beautiful staircase. The stone fireplace and wood beams are the showcase of the living room. With plenty of natural light and an open concept design you will love the kitchen, hidden pantry and professional appliances. The dining room opens to the covered patio with a built in outdoor kitchen. Enjoy a large primary suite on the main level and en suite bathroom complete with dual vanities, soaking tub, gorgeous tile walk-thru shower and private outdoor zen garden area. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a large theater room and bathroom. The main floor office could easily be converted into a 5th bedroom if desired. With great use of space in the kitchen and laundry room this home offers exceptional storage and an oversized garage and RV garage. Enjoy beautiful farmland views and a very desirable location. Truly a great luxury home.