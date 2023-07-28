Gorgeous home in quiet country setting! The moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The large spacious kitchen is a bakers dream and has an extra large island and double ovens. Complete with beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinets, blue tooth speaker lights, USB outlets, & smart light switches throughout the home. Large bonus room is perfect for an office The large yard is ready for all your outdoor entertaining! You will be within 5 minutes from Jerome and 8 minutes to the Twin Falls Mall. Don't miss the opportunity to see this stunning home!
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One driver died at the scene while another was transported to hospital via air ambulance
Girl told police she escaped and alerted people inside a nearby store
CURIOUS MIND: Is Twin Falls planning to build another high school?
Jason Aldean 's "Try That in a Small Town" is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Third vehicle contributed to crash when it took a wide turn, police say