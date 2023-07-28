Gorgeous home in quiet country setting! The moment you walk in you will feel right at home. The large spacious kitchen is a bakers dream and has an extra large island and double ovens. Complete with beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinets, blue tooth speaker lights, USB outlets, & smart light switches throughout the home. Large bonus room is perfect for an office The large yard is ready for all your outdoor entertaining! You will be within 5 minutes from Jerome and 8 minutes to the Twin Falls Mall. Don't miss the opportunity to see this stunning home!