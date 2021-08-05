4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $699,900

Welcome Home! Pristine custom home close to our Snake River Canyon on the Jerome Golf Course. Top quality finishes & features are throughout this open floor plan home. High end wood floors throughout with granite countertops and a custom kitchen with high end cabinets. This home has endless features with two living spaces with a grand river rock fireplace with 3 main level bedrooms with the master suite having a breathtaking views. One can enjoy the beautiful sunsets on the 3 patios & RV storage avail.