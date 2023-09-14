This captivating 4-bed, 3-bath home on 1.08 acres radiates charm. With recent renovations it unveils new quartz countertops, a rolling (mobile) island, fresh flooring, paint, and a remodeled master bath. The upper level has a separate living space that is fully complete with a bedroom, office, den, full-bath, and kitchenette providing opportunity for an Airbnb or extra income potential. Main level consists of 2 bedrooms, the master, 2 baths, living room, kitchen, spacious office and laundry room. Enjoy mountain views from the fire pit in the fenced backyard with mature landscaping including fruit trees. Full sprinkler system, RV parking with power, and a 32x48 heated/cooled shop/garage with 220 power hookups, plus a 3-car garage--extends the space by 2249 sq. ft. Located next door to Bike/Horse/Disc Golf parks, and mere minutes to top golf courses , Perrine Bridge, shopping, dining, kayaking, hiking and positioned between Twin Falls and Jerome–this is country living near the city! Option for Owner Carry