4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $624,990

This corner lot custom home on 1 acre has it ALL; Split floorpan, spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, oversized garage, easy on and off of highway 84, and your very own park like setting in the backyard! The large master has tray ceiling, separate shower, jetted tub, and dual vanities. This very open floor plan allows for entertaining from the kitchen, dining room and living room, all at one time. There is an enclosed back porch area to sit and enjoy those beautiful evening sunsets. Move in ready!

