Beautiful Home in the sought-after Lazy T Estates. 4 Beds, 2 baths, plus a bonus room. This beautiful, single-level, 2263 sq foot home rests on 3/4 of an acre with a 3 car garage which has epoxied flooring. You will love the gorgeous interior details along with the Granite Countertops, a Cozy Fireplace, Custom Built-in Living Room Shelving, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a Daylight Master Walk-In Closet. There is plenty of room for your RV and other toys.