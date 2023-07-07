Escape to the tranquility of country living in this charming newer home that beautifully combines rustic elegance with breathtaking views. This residence boasts a captivating shiplap wall and a cozy fireplace, adding character and warmth to your everyday living. Impressive turnkey 4 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan from kitchen to living room, built by James Ray Construction. This contemporary style home offers the prefect option for family fun/entertainment with its open concept. Home is located on a 1.64 acre lot that offers room for a garden and plenty of space to add a shop and RV parking! When you step outside you are immersed by the natural beauty that surrounds you. Great covered patio for evening entertaining, plus extended patio wired for hot tub. Kitchen features a large island, granite counters, propane oven/range, pantry, pot filler and large window looking into back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $485,000
