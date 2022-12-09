Welcome home to this beautiful custom home in a newer neighborhood just on the edge of town. Just a few minutes drive to the freeway and Twin Falls. This home was built with all the thoughtful extras such as 9 ft ceilings, built-in Bluetooth speakers, upgraded spray foam insulation, 4 ft high crawlspace height (extra storage space), and rain gutters that drain underground into lawn. Are you working from home? Wired internet connections in three locations (Living Room, Master, and Office) for exceptionally fast connection and streaming! Large entry way and expansive great room add to the smooth flow of this floor plan. Open kitchen offers lots of counter space, all Samsung appliances, as well as a large pantry with room for drink refrigerator. Entertaining is easy on the covered back patio that expands the length of this home. Enjoy quiet evenings on your porch swing as you admire the beautifully manicured lawn (.29 of an acre).
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $480,000
