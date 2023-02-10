Beautiful custom-built home is conveniently situated on the edge of town and just a few minutes drive to the freeway and Twin Falls. This home is in IMMACULATE condition and was built with all the thoughtful extras such as 9 ft ceilings, built-in Bluetooth speakers, upgraded spray foam insulation, 4 ft high crawlspace height (extra storage space), and rain gutters that drain underground into lawn. Are you working from home? Wired internet connections in three locations (Living Room, Master, and Office) for exceptionally fast connection and streaming! Large entry way and expansive great room add to the smooth flow of this floor plan. Open kitchen offers lots of counter space (granite), all Samsung appliances, as well as a large pantry with room for drink refrigerator. Entertaining is easy on the covered back patio that expands the length of this home. Enjoy quiet evenings on your porch swing as you admire the beautifully manicured lawn (.29 of an acre).