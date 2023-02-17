I invite you into this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, newly constructed home. This Kitchen offers an extra large island, gas stove, along with plenty of cabinet storage and seating. Beautiful granite countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious 3 car garage for extra parking, storage needs or hobbies. This home comes with a 96% efficient gas furnace, gas water heater and includes a water softener. Full vinyl fencing, sprinkler system and sod will be included. Agent is related to Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $435,000
