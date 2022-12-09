4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $429,500

Absolutely perfect home in a newer subdivision in Jerome, Idaho. Home is well thought out with a beautiful kitchen that opens up into a gorgeous open floor plan with some of the best upgrades that this top notch newer construction offers. There is plenty of room in this large 1925 sf split bedroom for you to spread out and enjoy and is within easy walking distance of Jerome's newest school that's under construction, yet built on a quiet street. Discover one of the greatest communities in Southern Idaho in this less than 2 year old 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a bonus room that is ready for you and your family to move into right now!