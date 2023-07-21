Jerome's finest... you have to see this new house! It is beautiful, new, and has a fantastic layout. Home includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms... large master suite with dual vanity, walk-in tile shower, soaker tub, and large walk-in closet. Large custom kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, large walk-in pantry, and large island. Enjoy the 3-car garage, gas fireplace, mud room, and partially covered back patio. Located on the South East corner of Jerome, this house is in a great location... giving you the country feel yet only a mile from Lincoln Ave. Schools, parks, shopping, and churches are all within a mile of this ideal corner lot. The front yard will be landscaped in the next couple of weeks. If an offer is accepted before that, the buyer can opt for a $5000 credit toward landscaping with Pallas Landscaping if preferred.
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $417,500
