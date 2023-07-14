Great looking brand new Townhome! New 1772 sf 4 bed 2.5 bath loft Townhome in Jerome's in private subdivision built by James Ray. Gorgeous interior with LVP flooring, stainless appliances and open floor plan. This low maitenance townhome includes front landscaping and vinyl fencing around back yard. Master bedroom is on the main floor, beautiful kitchen with brand new appliances. This subdivision have cement roads, pressurized irrigation and all the benefits of living in a private subdivision and its move in ready. Contact your favorite Realtor for showing today, more units available. This would make great investment as a rental unit.