Incredible opportunity to own and live in a brand new 1772 sf 4 bed 2.5 bath loft Townhome in Jerome's newest private subdivision built by James Ray Construction. Gorgeous interior with LVP flooring, black stainless appliances and open floorplan. Price includes front landscaping with vinyl fencing around back yard! This is a very cozy subdivision with cement roads, pressurized irrigation and all the benefits of living in a private subdivision. Low maintenance comfortable living allows you more time to live and play and move in ready! Virtual Tour - https://media.shoot2sellidaho.com/e/HZp8yF2?b=0
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $379,900
