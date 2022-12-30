 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $349,900

New Construction in 2022!! Turn key 4 bedroom 2 bath home with EVERYTHING complete! Finished sprinkler system, enlarged back patio, room for RV parking, vinyl fencing. This home is immaculate and well planned. LVP floors in all the traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News