Beautiful Townhome! Live in a brand new 1772 sf 4 bed 2.5 bath loft Townhome in Jerome's newest private subdivision built by James Ray. Gorgeous interior with LVP flooring, stainless appliances and open floorplan. Price includes front landscaping with vinyl fencing around back yard! This is a very cozy subdivision with cement roads, pressurized irrigation and all the benefits of living in a private subdivision. Low maintenance comfortable living allows you more time to live and play and move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $341,000
