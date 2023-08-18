READY SUMMER 2023 - This NEW CONSTRUCTION home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms includes stainless steel electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, and front landscape!
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $339,900
