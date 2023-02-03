Incredible and rare opportunity to own and live in a gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft Townhome in Jerome's newest private subdivision. Open floorplan with split bedroom design! Price includes stainless dishwasher and stove along with front landscaping and vinyl fencing around back yard! This community is classy and cozy with cement roads, pressurized irrigation and all the benefits of living in a private subdivision. Low maintenance comfortable living allows you more time to live and play. Ready to move in! Virtual tour - https://media.shoot2sellidaho.com/e/LhfYGJn?b=0