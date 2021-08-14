 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $284,900

Beautiful remodeled home located in central area of Jerome. Park and fair grounds are within walking distance. Upgraded master bedroom with new permitted 2nd bathroom. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large kitchen with granite countertops and all new appliances. Outdoor patio area in the front of the home. New grass with sprinkler system. Alley access and parking. Shed for tool storage.

