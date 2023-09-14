Welcome to your dream home! This one-of-a-kind newly built custom home offers so many upgrades & amenities! Located on a 1 acre lot in the desirable Rockledge Estates Subdivision, you will find luxury & functionality. With an ample three car garage & RV parking, this home has four bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. With many upgrades throughout, the kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, double ovens, gas range, full tile backsplash, and a large walk in pantry with many outlets. The master suite includes access to the covered back patio where you can relax in a hot tub, enjoying peaceful view of southern Idaho. The master en-suite has dual vanities, walk in tile shower, and a large walk-in closet with access to your laundry room! Enjoy the spacious living room, with a beautiful custom fireplace & mantle, taking in the view from the large windows. This home also has built in speakers, a turf play area, additional parking, storage, fully fenced yard, and much more. Call to schedule a showing today!