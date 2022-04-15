4 Bedroom Home in Hansen - $410,000

Be the first to know
A plane crashed on top of the Gem State Processing building on Wednesday.
Billowing black smoke can be seen coming from the building along with flames coming out of the center's roof.
On Thursday, Minidoka County Coroner C.V. “Lucky” Bourn released the name of a pilot who died Wednesday when her plane crashed onto the roof of Gem State Processing.
TWIN FALLS — A crash on the Hansen Bridge on Tuesday shut down northbound traffic.
Before his death, Smith was involved in a shooting at Harmon Park on April 6 in Twin Falls, according to a news release from the Twin Falls Police Department.
Sheriff's deputies closed U.S. Highway 93 south of town Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.
A 118-year tradition was a little quieter this year.
Ada County Magistrate Judge Kira Dale dismisses Ammon Bundy's last trespassing charge.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal's office has found no definitive cause of the fire that destroyed the Radio Rondevoo Event Center.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin missed a state deadline to provide a written plan to avoid a budget shortfall for her office by the close of t…
