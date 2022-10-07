4 Bedroom Home in Hansen - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Woman said suspect wouldn't allow her to leave house and held a knife to her throat.
The Tax Commission expects to send about 800,000 rebates totaling up to $500 million by the end of March 2023.
ISP says driver was eastbound in westbound lanes.
After seeing a car burst into flames in August, Martin Munoz leapt into action. On Monday, he was recognized by the city for bravery.
68-year-old woman died at the scene, police say.
A deputy took on the role of the minor and continued to engage in conversation with the suspect, who ultimately requested to meet the minor for sex.
Opinion: The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
“Sometimes you’re put in a place and time for a reason, and this happened to be one of those times,” says an organ donor who gave up a kidney for a coworker.
After both vehicles are out of the camera view, you can clearly hear five gunshots.