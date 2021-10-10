4 Bedroom Home in Filer - $599,000
When it comes to hunting, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.
A pair of Mini-Cassia friends started a business out of a broom closet. Then they moved to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Paul. Now they are moving to a building almost six times bigger in Burley.
A marijuana dispensary has been cleared to open in the Nevada-Idaho border town of Jackpot.
The Twin Falls airport is about to lose half of its daily flights to Salt Lake City, officials announced Tuesday.
BURLEY — A group of golfers at the River’s Edge Golf Course who released a drowning beaver from a trap set in water didn’t know their actions …
On Thursday morning, pool staff found a large cut in the pool bubble that had recently been raised for the season.
Two weeks after central Idaho’s biggest earthquake of 2021, another one tied that record and it happened in almost the same spot.
Scores and stats from Friday's games.
Emergency responders were called to two wrecks early Thursday in eastern Twin Falls County — in one of them a car ran into a train.
The City of Heyburn’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.