4 Bedroom Home in Filer - $344,900

Quality new construction home with elevated level of finishes featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, private back yard and great room with vaulted ceilings and LVP flooring. All the latest colors and materials including granite tops throughout kitchen AND bathrooms, walk in tile shower with frameless glass enclosure, GE black slate appliance package with gas range. Custom built in closet shelving throughout, oversized locker, no detail has been overlooked! Comes with Builder warranty. Home is complete.

