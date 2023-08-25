Ever wonder what its like to live life on the edge? Well this immaculate real stone home in Filer Idaho is just that and more with a one of a kind canyon view. This wonderful home comes with everything you could imagine. Got more than one vehicle? Don't stress. This home has amazing all glass door garages with space for vehicles and toys. This home comes with a safe room. This gorgeous home is equipped with Engineered hardwood floors, lighted LED tray ceilings, Anderson windows, Anderson single and double sliding glass doors, a butlers pantry and copper rain gutters. This wonderful home is also stubbed for a fire pit and out door kitchen for entertaining. Come stop by and take a peak at your new dream home!