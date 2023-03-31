Cattle to their bellies in lush pasture grass. Owner fed 30/ 800 lb. heifers and a bull all summer in this pasture. Dedicated water comes from TFCC and Clover CC. The home has full porches front and back which welcome you into a jaw-dropping family space combining kitchen, dining, and great room. Kitchen has 2 ovens, 8’x5’6” island, gorgeous slate stain over hickory cabinets, full vaulted ceiling, and a custom range hood that is a head-turner. There are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, featuring a master with roll-in shower and soaker tub. Laundry/drop zone has extraordinary space and storage. House has a switch panel wired for future renewable energy i.e. solar or wind. Pressurized irrigation will be available in 2 years. Garage has 3 phase power and smurf tubing for future wiring. Oversized, mature trees provide the shade, well planned garden provides the food, and a 2 hp pump provides plenty of domestic water. Super clean, ideal ranchette in the heartland of Twin Falls County.