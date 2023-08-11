Home on the range! This acreage in Idaho's Magic Valley Heartland is located in the tiny rural community of Clover. This ranchette offers the homebuyer the convenience of a modern, well built new home, and the elbow room away from town. Well appointed great room/kitchen offers a big cozy fireplace, hickory cabinets, vaulting ceiling and windows front and back. The gathering space is large and wide open with a kitchen island that engages family and friends throughout the space. There are Four bedrooms, 2 baths, extra large mud room and drop zone, and a garage with furture planning for solar or wind, plus 3 phase power. All this and 18 irrigated acres with full water shares. Bring your expectations - this property will satisfy them.
4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $899,000
