4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For over a month, Idaho Department of Correction employees have been pleading for lawmakers to help fix their staffing shortages before someone got hurt. Last week, someone did.
An attempt to arrest a Gooding County resident on a felony probation warrant ended Thursday afternoon with a shooting in a cornfield after a high-speed pursuit by deputies.
It’s a ‘body betrayal,’ one Idaho woman says.
Idaho has entered a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic. But this one is different from the third surge that pushed Idaho hospitals to the brink of “crisis standards of care,” when hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving medical care.
Cindy Schmidt, a relator with Equity Northwest Real Estate-Southern Idaho, confirmed the owner is selling because of health problems and difficulty getting workers.
Authorities in eastern Idaho say a man was electrocuted after jumping on a power transformer in Idaho Falls.
A Twin Falls man died Thursday after crashing into another car on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome.
- Updated
Much of Twin Falls is without power Sunday afternoon.
An 87-year-old man died in a house fire early Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office said.
-
- 12 min to read
Families all across the Magic Valley are dealing with rising rents, competitive application processes and evictions. In addition, low-income rental housing has waitlists in excess of two years.