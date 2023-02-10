This exquisite new construction home sits on 5 acres in the countryside, with beautiful views that stretch for miles. The 3500 square foot home boasts a stucco exterior, a large 3 car fully insulated garage. Inside, the kitchen is a chef's dream, with custom knotty alder cabinets and gleaming custom biscotti white polished granite countertops. LCD lighting highlights the spaces, plus 2 fireplaces, as well as the formal dining room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The 4 bedrooms are large and airy, with plenty of space for family and guests, plus a bonus office! The bathrooms include luxurious showers, with the latest in design trends. The master suite is a true oasis, with a large walk in closet and a spa-like bathroom, complete with a large soaking tub. The home also features a large covered patio plumbed for propane, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. With its beautiful views, luxurious amenities, and peaceful atmosphere, this home is a dream come true! Move in ready!