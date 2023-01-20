 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $496,000

4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $496,000

Be prepared to fall in love with these views! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in the highly sought after Kanaka Rapids Subdivision and offers an abundance of activities year round. Enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the breath taking view of the valley from the privacy of your own deck. Within this GATED subdivision you will find common area and the park like feeling sprawling throughout the Ranch and giving plenty of space to all of the residents, 3 stocked ponds for FISHING, tennis courts, hiking trails, dedicated Boat/RV/Trailer Parking provided, a private boat dock for Kanaka Residents, and 75 degree geothermal water for domestic and irrigation uses. Clear Lakes Golf course is visible from your front step. Inside this home you will find a stunning kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, and plenty of storage, and spacious rooms. Plenty of equity at this price to add a new garage/shop. This one is a must see! Request 3D Tour.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News