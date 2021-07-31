4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $350,000

Amazing curb appeal and charm in this beautiful Buhl home. Large living & dining area for family & friends. All windows have been upgraded and have SUV protection. Updated kitchen is a cooks delight with gas stove and lots of storage and counter space. Newer Hvac and roof. The back yard is perfect for entertaining and delicious grapevines are ready to harvest. Home is close to schools & right across the street from a large park with playground equipment & swimming pool! Open House Sat 7/31 9-11