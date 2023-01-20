 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $339,600

4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $339,600

4 bed 2 bath split plan. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances including fridge. Large island, LVP flooring throughout living area and carpet in bedrooms. Window blinds are installed. Fully fenced lot with large graveled area for enclosed RV parking. Lot graded and ready for landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News