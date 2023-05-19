As good as new... but with the blinds, landscaping and an oversized 20'x10' patio slab! The owner says she will miss the neighbors in this wonderful newer subdivision in the community of Buhl, Idaho. Buhl is the Trout Capital of the World and has a just the right amount of shopping and eateries while still offering a quiet community just under 20 minutes from Twin Falls. Great 4 bedroom single level home was built in 2021. You'll be pleased with the open concept kitchen, gas stove, island and comfortable living area. The split bedroom floor plan has all 3 guest bedrooms on the opposite side from the Master Bedroom. Master bedroom features a walk-in shower. No need to buy a refrigerator for this house; the owner is leaving all stainless steel kitchen appliances. There is a single step from garage to house. The landscaping is simple and ready for you to add your personal touch. This modern home is worth your consideration.
4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $338,000
