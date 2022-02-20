4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $244,900

Be the first to know
The College of Southern Idaho terminated the contract of play-by-play announcer Jonathan Drew for a comment made during a broadcast of a men’s basketball game between CSI and Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday night.
A Boise man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he strangled and beat a woman at an Interstate 84 rest area in Cassia County.
A Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney.
Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.
A unidentified woman was found in the Snake River in 2014. Nearly six years later police identified a distant relative, but how helpful is that information? And why aren't more unidentified persons entered into national databases?
The Burley girls basketball team won the 4A state tournament championship. See the latest scores and photos here.
A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
TWIN FALLS — A fundraiser is being held for Jared Giles, who suffered serious injuries from a fall in the Snake River Canyon on Dec. 6.
