4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $219,000

Four bedroom home with room for expansion. A fifth bedroom with egress window is just waiting to be finished in the basement, along with plenty of space to add another bathroom! This home has charm with it's hardwood floors, but some modern conveniences too. The updated metal roof and vinyl siding make for low maintenance. Central heat and a/c, with updated windows, for efficiency. Big fenced backyard with a storage building and kennels. Quick, call your agent! BTVAI

