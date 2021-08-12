4 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $1,100,000

Snake River Views that will amaze everybody. This great single-story residence is enhanced inside and out with custom features throughout from the gourmet kitchen with professional appliances, a Butler's Pantry, 2 refrigerators, and a prep sink to the lavish master suite and tile bathrooms. Outside you'll enjoy 2 courtyards with lots of seating around a beautiful fireplace, or spend your time on one of the decks or in the hot tub overlooking the River. This location is one of the kind.