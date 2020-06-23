35 years with Snake River Pool & Spa

Snake River Pool & Spa is celebrating 35 years of employment by Steve Meter.
“SRPS would not be where it is today without Steve and his many years of service to the company and our thousands of valued friends/customers,” Snake River Pool & Spa Founder and CEO Jim Paxton said. “To say Steve is loyal to the company and our valued customers/friends is an understatement. He has given his all installing and servicing spas and pools for the past 35 years. Steve is truly a blessing to work with over all these years and is such an incredible and talented person.”
Paxton and his business partners recognized Steve and his wife, Lori, for his years of service. Steve and Lori have been long time supporters of Boise State Univeristy football. The company wanted to do something special for the couple and give them some well-deserved time off so they will be taking a week in November to travel to Hawaii to hopefully take in the BSU-Hawaii game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!