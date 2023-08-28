A one-vehicle crash in the early-morning hours closed Golf Course Road for about four hours. A 24-year-old man from Buhl, driving a 2005 Subaru Impreza, lost control of the vehicle while traveling at "a high rate of speed" and rolled several times, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died after being transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. His passenger, a 23-year-old man from Jerome, was also killed in the crash at about 2:16 a.m. east of the Blue Lakes Grade. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.