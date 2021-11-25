3 Bedroom Home in Wendell - $525,000

Be the first to know
A former Mini-Cassia jailer has been accused of having sexual contact with an inmate through a jail cell door slot.
Heyburn city officials removed Dan Bristol as police chief during a special meeting Monday.
She got $42,451.41 in Supplemental Security Income and $107,293.73 in other benefits for herself and her children by giving wrong information.
A woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of Burley.
A Burley man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
An unidentified man and a Twin Falls police officer were both taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center following a shooting.
Police investigators in southwestern Idaho now say a 5-year-old boy missing since July was likely abducted.
A pickup crashed south of Bliss early Friday, killing a 24-year-old passenger, Idaho State Police said.
Idaho’s public health officials know the coronavirus managed to infect 17,099 fully vaccinated Idahoans since May 15.
Documents and firsthand accounts shed new light on a chaotic incident earlier this year at an Idaho prison south of Boise that required hospitalizations and caused thousands of dollars in damage — including a wall being breached by inmates.
