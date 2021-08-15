Home is being sold AS IS. Age of home is estimate due to county records not being available. This is a great fixer upper/investment property....your chance to gain sweat equity!!! May or may not go conventional loan, buyer and buyers agent to verify all info.
3 Bedroom Home in Wendell - $109,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 early Friday sent eight people to hospitals.
Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.
The Burley Boathouse restaurant and bar are open for business along the Snake River west of Burley and the owners have a phased plan for renovations and expansions.
Restaurants across town are reducing hours because of staffing shortages.
Minidoka hospital closes home health and hospice program due to nurse shortage, dwindling reimbursements
Minidoka Memorial Hospital is closing its home health and hospice program on Sept. 30 after failing to recruit enough nurses to keep it viable.
- Updated
An early morning fire destroyed the contents of the old Standard Printing building Friday.
A woman was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center after she missed a corner on U.S. Highway 30.
- Updated
Much of Twin Falls is without power Sunday afternoon.
A 24-year-old Twin Falls man died Sunday after his vehicle crashed in Mountain Home, Idaho State Police said.
A feasibility study has narrowed down the potential locations for a food innovation center in the Magic Valley.