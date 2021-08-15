 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wendell - $109,990

Home is being sold AS IS. Age of home is estimate due to county records not being available. This is a great fixer upper/investment property....your chance to gain sweat equity!!! May or may not go conventional loan, buyer and buyers agent to verify all info.

