Welcome to 1562 Clear Creek Loop, Twin Falls, Idaho. Located in the most desirable area of Twin Falls, The Preserve, nestles up to the mighty Snake River Canyon. This Goffin Heritage Home, Parade Home of 2021, is certainly able to entertain in style. Custom touches throughout including, a large master suite, a chef's kitchen, Café Series Appliances, a large butler's pantry and a huge bonus room above the garage with a full bath, quartz countertops, custom soft close cabinets, light fixtures, tile and flooring that flow beautifully. In addition, dual hot water heaters, top of the line HVAC system and more. The garage can accommodate a 49ft RV (49'ft with 10'x14' doors) and boasts all the space needed for cars and toys with up to 6 car capacity. Including custom epoxy floors, climate control for all seasons and extra LED lighting. Come see this magnificent home! BTVAI